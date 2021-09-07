HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 1,943 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $11,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,031,505,000 after buying an additional 463,813 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,288,638,000 after buying an additional 1,579,763 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,059,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,257,145,000 after buying an additional 173,374 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,898,000 after buying an additional 1,930,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,442,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,056,898,000 after buying an additional 1,040,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,970 shares of company stock valued at $5,607,602. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TMUS opened at $136.00 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.56 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.04.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

