HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 211,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $12,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 134.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $58.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.34. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

