HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 3,859 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $13,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 26.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 11,529 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 432,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,833,000 after purchasing an additional 32,947 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,459,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,389,000 after purchasing an additional 79,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,850,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,174,000 after acquiring an additional 450,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $125.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a PE ratio of 895.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.14 and a 200-day moving average of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.17 and a one year high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIS. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.93.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

