Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Cut to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $156.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $150.00.

HRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hill-Rom has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.33.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

NYSE HRC opened at $151.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hill-Rom has a one year low of $80.31 and a one year high of $152.37.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hill-Rom will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

In related news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $1,155,726.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 928.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 150.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.