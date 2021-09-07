HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HVBT) Trading Down 5.3%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HVBT)’s share price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $3.41. 178,544 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,043,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.80.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

