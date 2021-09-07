Hochschild Mining plc (HCHDF) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.02 on September 28th

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, September 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

OTCMKTS:HCHDF opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.54.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCHDF shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.