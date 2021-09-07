Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Given Buy Rating at Oppenheimer

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 223.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FIXX. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of Homology Medicines stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $7.41. 10,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,784. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.57. Homology Medicines has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $423.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of -0.39.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 271.18% and a negative return on equity of 45.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Homology Medicines will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 107.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 15,964 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 13.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after buying an additional 64,620 shares during the last quarter. Courage Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 36.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 55,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 14,822 shares during the last quarter. 57.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

