Homrich & Berg Acquires 46 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Workday by 30.9% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in Workday by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 69,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,689,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 6.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 397,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,924,000 after acquiring an additional 15,917 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 14.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.91.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $938,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,468 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $1,248,727.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 405,009 shares of company stock worth $105,217,885 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

WDAY stock opened at $277.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1,542.91 and a beta of 1.26. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $195.81 and a one year high of $282.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.