Homrich & Berg Acquires 489 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,768,939,000 after acquiring an additional 153,433 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,811,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,102,000 after acquiring an additional 38,969 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,972,000 after acquiring an additional 522,637 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 35,664.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,688 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,628,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,274,000 after acquiring an additional 14,248 shares during the period. 67.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.52.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $389.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $362.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $207.97 and a 52-week high of $400.34. The stock has a market cap of $120.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

