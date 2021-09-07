Homrich & Berg Boosts Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 155.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,894 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Trustmark in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Trustmark in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Trustmark in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trustmark in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. Trustmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Trustmark

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

