Homrich & Berg Buys 789 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ opened at $110.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.60. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.