Homrich & Berg Has $617,000 Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 186,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,930,000 after buying an additional 22,462 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 233.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $94.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.54. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $96.19.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.