Homrich & Berg Sells 2,616 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Homrich & Berg lessened its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,601,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,893,000 after acquiring an additional 137,644 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,283,000 after acquiring an additional 472,691 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,550,000 after acquiring an additional 68,026 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,571,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,894,000 after acquiring an additional 61,714 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,393,000 after acquiring an additional 659,918 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $188,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at $8,856,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEP. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.21.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $90.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.71. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

