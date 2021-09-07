Hord Hits Market Capitalization of $13.43 Million (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. During the last week, Hord has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Hord coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000419 BTC on exchanges. Hord has a market cap of $13.43 million and $1.04 million worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hord alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00063556 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.72 or 0.00142352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.82 or 0.00195393 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,879.54 or 0.07594304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,063.86 or 0.99958799 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $470.81 or 0.00921631 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,695,687 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.