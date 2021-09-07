Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TWNK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hostess Brands by 20.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,758,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,557,000 after buying an additional 2,184,924 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hostess Brands by 116.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,422,000 after buying an additional 1,872,634 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Hostess Brands by 85.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,815,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,577,000 after buying an additional 1,298,124 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth about $19,428,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth about $15,600,000.

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.57.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 6.73%. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

