Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Shares Gap Down to $6.32

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.32, but opened at $6.16. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 7,977 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HBM shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $404.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -4.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 268.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

