HUNT (HUNT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $938.80 Million

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 17% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. HUNT has a market capitalization of $106.60 million and approximately $938.80 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001929 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HUNT has traded up 167.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00062025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00016107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.07 or 0.00141958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00045490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $367.29 or 0.00733589 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT (HUNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

