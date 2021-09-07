IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Acquired by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. IAC/InterActiveCorp makes up about 2.3% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Scholtz & Company LLC owned approximately 0.05% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $6,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth about $359,110,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,713,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,651 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,229,000 after purchasing an additional 741,927 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at $107,047,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 612,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,443,000 after purchasing an additional 220,287 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IAC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.47.

NASDAQ IAC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,016. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.74. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $179.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.28.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $2.34. The company had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

