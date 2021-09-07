IBEX (IBEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 14th. Analysts expect IBEX to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. IBEX has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $340.18 million and a P/E ratio of -48.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IBEX stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) by 288.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of IBEX worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 24.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on IBEX. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

