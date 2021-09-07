ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Gap Down to $202.78

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $202.78, but opened at $198.38. ICU Medical shares last traded at $200.82, with a volume of 17 shares changing hands.

ICUI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.41.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.30 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 8.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,605,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,743,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,145,000 after acquiring an additional 82,394 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in ICU Medical by 31.5% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,361,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,198,000 after purchasing an additional 326,407 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ICU Medical by 17.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,774,000 after purchasing an additional 137,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in ICU Medical by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 552,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,702,000 after purchasing an additional 40,771 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI)

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

