Immuneering Corp’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Immuneering’s (NASDAQ:IMRX) quiet period will end on Wednesday, September 8th. Immuneering had issued 7,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 30th. The total size of the offering was $112,500,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During Immuneering’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

IMRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company.

Get Immuneering alerts:

Shares of IMRX opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. Immuneering has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $33.99.

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Immuneering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immuneering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.