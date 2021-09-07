IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IMV. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of IMV in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $1.38 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform market weight rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IMV has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.66.

IMV stock opened at $1.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. IMV has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.51.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. IMV had a negative net margin of 11,386.18% and a negative return on equity of 99.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that IMV will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMV. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in IMV by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 52,445 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of IMV by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IMV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of IMV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IMV by 252.4% during the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 162,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

