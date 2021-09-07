Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Holdings Raised by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,161 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBTX. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter valued at $361,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,038,000 after acquiring an additional 24,052 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 280,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 647,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,761,000 after acquiring an additional 36,808 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBTX opened at $68.00 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.09 and a fifty-two week high of $80.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.67 and a 200-day moving average of $73.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.94.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $145.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

In other news, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,947.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

