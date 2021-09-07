Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IDEXY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IDEXY traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.55. 142,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,428. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $109.42 billion, a PE ratio of 70.22 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.64.

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

