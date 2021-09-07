Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.49. Ingersoll Rand posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion.

IR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

Shares of IR opened at $52.94 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $54.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average is $49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 68.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,661.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

