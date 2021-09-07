Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Bought by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,276 shares during the quarter. Ingersoll Rand makes up about 1.2% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter worth $104,398,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,529,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Shares of NYSE IR traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.68. 69,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,793. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 1.52. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $54.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $2,290,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

