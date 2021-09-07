InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Hits New 52-Week High at $136.61

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $136.61 and last traded at $135.96, with a volume of 1720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.78.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INMD. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of InMode from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InMode has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59 and a beta of 1.88.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 45.87%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in InMode by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in InMode by 83.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in InMode by 0.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in InMode by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

About InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

