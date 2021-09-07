Insider Buying: Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider Purchases 357 Shares of Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI) insider Jonathan (Jon) Lewis acquired 357 shares of Capita stock in a transaction on Monday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £171.36 ($223.88).

Shares of LON:CPI traded up GBX 0.11 ($0.00) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 47.85 ($0.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,851,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,630,667. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 41.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 42.23. Capita plc has a 1 year low of GBX 22.28 ($0.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 51.96 ($0.68). The company has a market capitalization of £805.93 million and a PE ratio of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.23, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPI. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on shares of Capita in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Capita in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 58 ($0.76).

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

