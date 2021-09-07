Insider Buying: Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Director Purchases 6,835 Shares of Stock

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Director Hugh H. Mclean bought 6,835 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $80,721.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 147,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,912.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ OSBC traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $11.87. 1,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,076. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $340.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $14.45.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 27.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 49,812.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. 64.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OSBC shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

