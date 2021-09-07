Insider Buying: Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) Insider Acquires 7 Shares of Stock

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) insider Paul Stockton acquired 7 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,055 ($26.85) per share, with a total value of £143.85 ($187.94).

Paul Stockton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Paul Stockton purchased 8 shares of Rathbone Brothers stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,908 ($24.93) per share, with a total value of £152.64 ($199.43).

On Monday, July 5th, Paul Stockton acquired 8 shares of Rathbone Brothers stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,860 ($24.30) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($194.41).

LON RAT traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,070 ($27.04). The stock had a trading volume of 14,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,808. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,925.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,818.44. The stock has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Rathbone Brothers Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,402 ($18.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a GBX 27 ($0.35) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. Rathbone Brothers’s payout ratio is 0.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RAT. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Rathbone Brothers Company Profile

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

