Insider Selling: Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Insider Sells 8,440 Shares of Stock

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $106,850.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amcor stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.24. 267,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,113,249. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.83. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 8,376.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,105,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,962,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amcor by 10.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,051,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,813,000 after buying an additional 10,306,508 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Amcor by 1,213.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,866,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,476,000 after buying an additional 2,647,917 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Amcor during the first quarter worth $29,124,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 14.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,003,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.77.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

