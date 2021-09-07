Insider Selling: Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Insider Sells 8,708 Shares of Stock

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 583 ($7.62), for a total transaction of £50,767.64 ($66,328.25).

RTO opened at GBX 592.80 ($7.74) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.02 billion and a PE ratio of 42.96. Rentokil Initial plc has a twelve month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 592.80 ($7.74). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 545.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 839.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.09 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. Rentokil Initial’s payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RTO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 607 ($7.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 585 ($7.64) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 601.17 ($7.85).

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

