Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $36.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.72. Insteel Industries has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.17.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $160.74 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 19.05%.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 4,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total transaction of $183,194.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,053.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO H O. Woltz III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Insteel Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of Insteel Industries worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

