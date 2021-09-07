Interfor (TSE:IFP) PT Lowered to C$47.00 at Scotiabank

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

IFP has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Interfor in a research report on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Interfor from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC cut their target price on Interfor from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Interfor and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, August 8th.

Shares of IFP stock opened at C$28.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.01. Interfor has a 52 week low of C$14.46 and a 52 week high of C$38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 4.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.11.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Pozzebon bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$78,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$108,583.74. Also, Director Ian Fillinger acquired 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.41 per share, with a total value of C$100,358.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,604,935.70.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

