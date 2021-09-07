International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 24,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on IFF. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $150.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.70 and its 200-day moving average is $144.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The company has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.70, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

