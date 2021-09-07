International Media Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Set To End on September 7th (NASDAQ:IMAQU)

International Media Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:IMAQU) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, September 7th. International Media Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 29th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During International Media Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:IMAQU opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. International Media Acquisition has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $11.07.

