International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on International Personal Finance from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 191 ($2.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

LON IPF opened at GBX 146.80 ($1.92) on Friday. International Personal Finance has a 1-year low of GBX 44.05 ($0.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 158 ($2.06). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 141.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 126.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.01. The company has a market capitalization of £328.50 million and a PE ratio of 16.68.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

