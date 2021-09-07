Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

ITCI stock opened at $34.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.79. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 952.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $773,076.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,931.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,828,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,737,000 after purchasing an additional 106,744 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,525,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,405,000 after purchasing an additional 191,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,158,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,946,000 after purchasing an additional 259,565 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,145,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,231,000 after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

