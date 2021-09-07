Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 21,405 shares.The stock last traded at $13.80 and had previously closed at $13.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.76.

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Inventiva by 14.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inventiva during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Inventiva during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

