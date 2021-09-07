Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Inventiva S.A. (NYSE:IVA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 21,405 shares.The stock last traded at $13.80 and had previously closed at $13.45.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.76.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Inventiva by 14.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inventiva during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Inventiva during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000.
Inventiva Company Profile (NYSE:IVA)
Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.
