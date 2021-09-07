Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,150 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMO. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 57,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMO traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $13.88. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,281. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0529 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed-end Investment Fund and Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The fund was founded on April 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

