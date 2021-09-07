Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.08. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

