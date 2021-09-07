Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Purchased by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,363.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 117.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,762,000. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $46.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.