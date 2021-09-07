IOTA Price Up 45.9% This Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. IOTA has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and $349.97 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $1.44 or 0.00003109 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, IOTA has traded 45.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000046 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00058939 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000180 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT). For a more in depth look at the technical design of IOTA read their https://iota.org/IOTA_Whitepaper.pdf. The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number: 111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10) The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens. IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units): “

Buying and Selling IOTA

