iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3,939.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.20. 5,386,653 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.90. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.