iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 473,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 160,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,356,000 after acquiring an additional 80,439 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $2,965,000.

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $59.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.04. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $42.03 and a 1 year high of $60.11.

