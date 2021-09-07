iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,858 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $24,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,281,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $115.50. 34,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,854,926. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.95 and a 200 day moving average of $115.00.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.