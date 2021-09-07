iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 99.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,636 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WOOD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,190,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2,072.5% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 44,392 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 10,954 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period.

WOOD opened at $92.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.68. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12 month low of $62.31 and a 12 month high of $98.98.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.863 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Profile

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

