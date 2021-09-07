iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $69.62

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $69.62 and last traded at $69.88, with a volume of 35424 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.90.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 842.4% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,649,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,548 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 405.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,162,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,268,000 after purchasing an additional 932,194 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 399.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,112,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,023,000 after purchasing an additional 889,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 379.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,106,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,657,000 after purchasing an additional 875,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 425.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 878,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,892,000 after buying an additional 711,380 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

