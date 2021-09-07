iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,639 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $13,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 300.8% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $163.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.19. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

