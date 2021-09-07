iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) is MMA Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

MMA Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,293 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 9.7% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. MMA Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $12,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,214,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,966,000 after acquiring an additional 334,968 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,043,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,869,000 after buying an additional 74,529 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,030,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,089,000 after buying an additional 145,179 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,593,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,301,000 after buying an additional 486,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,622,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,155,000 after buying an additional 182,059 shares in the last quarter.

IVE stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,322. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.20 and a 1-year high of $152.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

